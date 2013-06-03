Samsung Reveals iPad Competition A Week Ahead Of Apple’s WWDC

Samsung has announced two new versions of its Galaxy Tab line of tablet computers, the 8-inch and 10-inch Galaxy Tab 3. Interestingly, given that ARM chips dominate the tablet market and Intel’s traditional partner Microsoft has yet to impact the tablet world with its Surface machines, the 10-inch machine is powered by an Intel chip . Both machines will arrive at the beginning of June.

The 8-inch Galaxy Tab 3 has a 1,280 by 800 pixel LCD with a rear 5-megapixel camera, and runs Android 4.2. The 10-inch machine is said by Reuters to be powered by Intel silicon, and has a smaller 3-megapixel rear camera and the same screen resolution.





These devices are pitted against Apple’s existing iPad range (with a 7.9-inch display with slightly lower resolution than Samsung’s device) and the full iPad with a 9.7-inch screen with much higher resolution. The two companies are battling against each other in the tablet market, with Apple still in the lead and possibly due to reveal new, updated iPads at its big WWDC event next week.