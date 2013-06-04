Twitter’s Dick Costolo Is The Confucius Of Tech

Like all news organizations, we love Twitter. And like perhaps every entity interacting with this most informational of social networks, we’re unsure of what, exactly, Twitter is.

In a recent interview with AllThingsD, CEO Dick Costolo told Kara Swisher about how Twitter sees itself.

“We’re building this global town square,” Costolo said during their onstage interview at last week’s D11 conference. “It’s public, it’s real-time, it’s conversational, and it’s widely distributed.”

Throughout the conversation, Costolo repeatedly emphasized how Twitter was a tool or a complement to other entities, whether television networks, advertisers, or people in the middle of a disaster, be it environmental or political.

For television, he says, Twitter is the second screen, the social soundtrack to the broadcast–like sitting next to the sportswriter while watching the game. For advertisers, Twitter is a way to to join a pre-existing conversation, rather than throwing an ad out there and trying to generate buzz. And in the case of disasters–Costolo mentions the Fukushima earthquake and the Boston bombing–Twitter enables the crowd to sort out what’s real and what’s rumor.