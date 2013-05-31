The Recommender: Assistant Editor Jillian Goodman, Spelling Bee Champ

Things she’s loving:



1. Songza

I deserve to be heckled for recommending this as though you don’t already know it and love it, but I love Songza so much that I am willing to risk that. What I love about it is that its “music recommendation engine” is actually real live people, so it’s able to make connections between songs and artists that a human being with taste would make but an algorithm maybe couldn’t manage. Many is the afternoon that I have pumped up with Rap’s New Weirdos and then mellowed out with High Stylin’ Cocktail Hour.

2. Will Smith and His Fresh Prince

Of all the things that happened on the Internet this week, Claire Hoffman’s interview with Will and Jaden Smith for New York magazine was the best. It really speaks for itself, but I will say that I aspire to one day tell an interview subject, “I’ve read that you believe life can be understood through patterns.”

3. Crackly banana bread

All the Bluth-related banana talk last week had me craving banana bread, and I wound up using this recipe from Smitten Kitchen, a site that (along with Food52) is one of my go-to resources when I want to make something tasty. The end product is both crazy delicious and crazy healthy, which is good, because I have been eating a crazy amount of it. Next on my baking to-do list: rhubarb pie.

[Trophy Image: Africa Studio via Shutterstock]