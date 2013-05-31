10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Hitler Kettle, Coke Sharing, And More

1. JC Penney “Hitler” Tea Kettle Causes Social Media Uproar
Fast Company
Intentional or not, once you’re aware of the comparison, you’ll never see this the same.
2. Google’s Dead-Simple Tool For Making UX Decisions: 2 Jars Of Marbles
Co.Design
How does Google make UX decisions? It’s actually far more simple than you might imagine.
3. Two People, One Can: Coke’s New Can Lets You Twist and Share
Co.Create
Sharing that Coke just got a whole lot easier–fewer calories too!
4. Life After Kickstarter: 5 Costly Lessons From A Kickstarter-Backed Designer
Co.Design
Kickstarter is not all fun and games. Catch a glimpse of the work that goes into developing and delivering products after funding.
5. Designers: Learn To Code! Here’s How To Start
Co.Design
You must fling yourself into the coding world–fear is not an option.
6. The Best U.S. Cities For Working Women
Co.Exist
Looking for that new job? Don’t even think about NYC.
7. Did A Hedge Fund Guy Unlock The Biggest Question In The Universe?
Co.Design
Could the unifying theory have been discovered by a hedge fund “drone”? Academics everywhere are frozen in fear.
8. How To Create A Disney-Like Addiction To Your Company
Fast Company
These simple practices are why we have such a positive impression of Disney.
9. Kill Your Darlings And 4 More Rules For Doing Creative Work
Co.Create
Janet Malcom offers some difficult advice for those seeking greatness.
10. Why Anthony De Rosa Is Joining Circa, And What He Plans To Do When He Gets There
Co.Labs
Circa is headed by a former social media editor. Read on to see his vision for the future of mobile news.
