Yes, It’s Possible To “Network” Without Being A Scumbag

No matter how meaningful your work is, if you don’t have the bosses or clients that can enable you to measure the value you create , you hamper your ability to evolve your career.

Your network, as they say, is your net worth. Connections, as we know, create value.

In Antifragile, the eminently contrarian Nassim Taleb contrasts networker with social person. The assumption hidden within “networker” and “networking,” it seems, is a question of so what can you do for me? while being a social person–and, over time, growing a professional network feels if not altruistic, is then, at least, mammalian.

So how do you grow your herd of gregarious gazelles, your pride of helpful lions, your pod of evil genius orcas? Lifehacker, naturally, has some non-sleazy ideas.

“Building your network isn’t actually a big deal… and it’s not that hard to do,” writes Alan Henry. “All you’re really doing is making new friends and staying in touch with old ones, both at and around work.”

It might start as ‘networking,’ but it should finish with people ‘you’d invite to a dinner party or have at your wedding.’

The first key, then, is to make friends with the people that you work with. Echoing John A. Daly, who literally wrote the book on Advocacy, Henry emphasizes that you need to make bonds with the people you work with: When your coworkers ask you to go to lunch, go–even if the socializing makes you a touch uncomfortable, the relationships you form will be crucial down the line.

Another essential practice is to be in the places where people meet each other: Henry recommends getting involved in professional organizations or societies and attend their events–one easy way is to page through Eventbrite or Meetup for events that look awesome–awesome people will be assuredly be there.