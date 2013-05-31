WhitePages Buys Popular Spam Call-Blocker Android App Mr. Number

WhitePages has just acquired Mr. Number, a call-blocking and spam-identifying app that’s one of the 20 communication apps in the Google Play Store. WhitePages says the acquisition gives it “one of the most robust caller ID features on the market.” The app will remain in the store right now, but its tech may be more directly leveraged by WhitePages in the future.

While iOS app acquisitions are most often seen in the media, Alex Algard, CEO of WhitePages, told Fast Company in an email why his company approached Mr. Number:

Ultimately, we approached them following the momentum that we saw with the launch of our Current Caller ID product–which is an Android app. We felt like a wedding between these two top mobile communication apps (social call & test ID + Spam/Call Blocking) made perfect sense. We had been watching Mr. Number’s growth and we feel now with Mr. Number, WhitePages is your one–stop shop to help consumers manage communications.

Android devices vastly outnumber iOS device sales across the world. New data from Experian noted Android owners use their phone to talk more than iOS users do–which supports WhitePages’ decision.