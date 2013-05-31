Android Now Dominates China’s Smartphone Market

Android has long dominated the Chinese mobile market, but the OS now accounts for one in every two smartphones and mobile devices, says a new report . Kantor Worldpanel ComTech figures from the first quarter of 2013 show the Google-signed software has a total of 51.4% market share in China, an increase of 2.8% from the previous quarter.

The dominance has partly to do with Samsung‘s success on the Chinese mainland. Its Galaxy S4 is on the cusp of launching there, which should see Android’s market share increase even more. This saturation could, however, come at a price for Chinese users, with reports that more than one third of Android apps in China steal user data.

Symbian has 23% of the smartphone market, while iOS enjoys 19.9%. Apple is busy opening up retail stores in China. Will its much-rumored cheap iPhone make a difference?