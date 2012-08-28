advertisement
AT&T Opens 10,000 Sq. Ft. Flagship Store In Chicago, Pushes “Vibe Of Exploration”

By Joel Arbaje1 minute Read

With its App Tenders, Experience Platform, and Lifestyle Boutiques, AT&T intends to kill the competition, softly–starting this weekend with the opening of its new flagship store on Chicago’s busy Michigan Avenue. Here’s an early look inside.

