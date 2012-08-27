advertisement
Fast Talk: Acceleration Nation

By Austin Carr1 minute Read

The number of accelerators and incubators dotting the globe has grown absurdly fast. In Fast Company‘s September Fast Talk series, we asked insiders from Y Combinator, TechStars, SeedCamp, and more for their advice on new-age accelerators.

