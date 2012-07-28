advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Youngest Victims Of Joplin, Missouri, Tornado Rebuild Their Ravaged Town (With Water Slides)

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

In May 2011, a ferocious twister tore through Joplin destroying schools, homes, business, and claiming 158 lives. Meg Bourne’s Art Feeds program helped the youngest victims rebuild their lives. Literally.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life