Slideshow: China Through The Instagram Lens Of Tech Ethnographer Tricia Wang

Instagram is a tool of the trade for 32-year-old Tricia Wang, a sociologist and consultant working in China and documenting the wildfire spread of new social-media platforms like Weibo and Renren. “The kind of ethnography I do is intensively immersive–I go and live with people and spend as much time as I can eating with them, shopping with them, learning how they live their everyday lives,” says Wang. “I do all this to understand how people use technology.” These photos and captions are from her Instagram feed documenting her work and life in rural China.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens