Slideshow: China Through The Instagram Lens Of Tech Ethnographer Tricia Wang

Instagram is a tool of the trade for 32-year-old Tricia Wang, a sociologist and consultant working in China and documenting the wildfire spread of new social-media platforms like Weibo and Renren. “The kind of ethnography I do is intensively immersive–I go and live with people and spend as much time as I can eating with them, shopping with them, learning how they live their everyday lives,” says Wang. “I do all this to understand how people use technology.” These photos and captions are from her Instagram feed documenting her work and life in rural China.