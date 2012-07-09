advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Fast Company Guide To The Pivot

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Failure is a lesson. Success is the pivot. Meet the founders who’ve mastered the art of the business do-over–from Steve Jobs and Reid Hoffman to Fab.com’s Bradford Shellhammer and Jason Goldberg and Justin.tv’s Justin Kan…

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life