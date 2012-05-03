9 Of The Tastiest, Craziest American Fast Food Exports In The World

The Internet is always hungry. And lately it’s been feasting on the viral news of a cheeseburger-stuffed pizza served by United Arab Emirate branches of Pizza Hut. Delicious? Of course. Healthy? Who cares!? First described by the food blog Serious Eats , the pizza features nubs on the edge of the crust stuffed with mini-cheeseburgers and a topping of cheeseburgers, Thousand Island dressing, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. The almost ludicrously Simpsons-esque (lobsters stuffed with tacos?) aspects of the pizza are muted by the fact that the United States has done similar things to Chinese, Japanese, and Mexican cuisine just to name a few.

When American corporations and American brands travel overseas, they need to cater to local tastes and prejudices in order to remain profitable. For fast food brands, this means creating foods that would seem outlandish to American customers–or even, in McDonald’s case, opening cafes serving extensive menus of espresso-based drinks. This is not unlike firms in other industries adapting to the local environment; how else do you explain software companies creating an entirely new corporate culture when offshoring work to Eastern Europe or India? Fast Company, in fact, recently examined the change in corporate culture that happened when Toll House Cookies entered the Middle Eastern market.

However, looking at corporate strategy flowcharts isn’t as fun as looking at sexed-up shots of melted cheese. Or what happens when Taco Bell goes to India. Here is a menu’s worth of the most ambitious foreign fast food creations out there.