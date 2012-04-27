advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

16 Shots Of Space Shuttle Enterprise Over NYC: Instagram Was Made For This

By Joel Arbaje1 minute Read

#SpotTheShuttle, among other tags, became the hot hashtag to watch on Instagram today, as the space shuttle Enterprise piggybacked on a Nasa 747 on the way to its permanent home at the Intrepid, Sea, Air And Space Museum in Manhattan. Here are our 16 favorite shots.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life