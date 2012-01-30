Team Obama’s Custom-Built Square App: First Look

Team Obama is gearing up for a big reelection battle this year, and to bolster its chances against its future Republican rival, the campaign is streamlining its fundraising efforts by adopting Square, the mobile credit card reader for iPhones and Android devices.

The technology will roll out nationwide to staffers of all stripes–field organizers, volunteers, higher-ups–in order to give Obama’s grassroots efforts a boost, Politico reports. The technology will help not just in processing campaign donations, but could always provide copious amounts of data during the reelection slog.