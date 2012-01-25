5 Best And Worst Slides From The Presidential PowerPoint

For the second year, the State of the Union Address featured an enhanced YouTube broadcast, an innovative way to place facts and figures alongside the rhetoric. Like any successful infographic, the data has to be presented in a unique format that’s easily digestible by the diverse millions tuning in. But it can’t resort to middle management PowerPoint cliches. Business leaders looking for visual tips for their own presentations could learn a few things from last night’s address. Unfortunately, there were “don’ts” in the mix, too. When the White House uses clip art-style lightning bolts, imagery from Pac-Man, and seemingly borrows Photoshop lessons from Perez Hilton, it’s the digital equivalent of dressing the President in a clip-on piano key necktie.