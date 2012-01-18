The Day The Internet Went Black: A SOPA Protest Slideshow

January 18th, 2012, will be remembered as a political event, a day where technology companies and advocates took to the web to oppose SOPA and PIPA, two bills they feel would censor the internet.But what will linger most in the mind from January 18th was the visual form these protests took, the shock of opening up a familiar, indispensable webpage and finding it quite literally blacked out. As much as today is a political event, it is a striking one in the history of web design as well.We assembled some of the most arresting, intriguing, and amusing visual representations of the SOPA/ PIPA protest.