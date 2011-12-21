advertisement
Bird Beaks On Trains And Bee Eyes On Cars: Biomimicry In Transportation

By Fast Company Staff

We might have planes, trains, and automobiles, but nature has a monopoly on creatures that can move around as quickly and efficiently as possible. Now everyone from car designers to city planners are looking to the natural world for inspiration in better ways of getting us from point A to point B.

