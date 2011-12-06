advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Lessons In Risk, Reward, And Failure From 7 Brand Disasters

By Tiffany White1 minute Read

A changed font, different colors, and even an additional service can erupt into public relations nightmares for brands. The strong ones might even try to ride out the initial hate. Some backpedal like mad. Here are seven examples of rebranding gone wrong–and the circumstances surrounding the companies’ decisions to weather the storm of controversy and boldly plow ahead or return to their safe and sturdy old images.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life