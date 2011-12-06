There Will Be Beard: The Daniel Day-Lewis Facial Hair Correlation

An actor’s dedication is often measured by his awards. For Daniel Day-Lewis, however, the creative manscaping applied to his facial hair speaks volumes about the creative ways he approaches roles (and, often, those roles’ Oscar-worthiness). So in the wake of a leaked photo showing Day-Lewis sporting a monstrous chin-strap to play Abe Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming biopic, we asked Beard Team USA founder Phil Olsen to help us further determine the correlation between the actor’s beardcraft and his stagecraft.