Why The “John Carter” Trailer Pecs, No … Piques Our Interest

By Terrence Russell1 minute Read

If the film’s half as alluring as the trailer, we might whip off our shirts and go buck wild, too. But the teaser isn’t just about shiny effects–and chests. Here’s a look at the geeky heritage behind the well-toned new Martian movie.

