The Lady Geek’s Christmas Wishlist

Each year tech companies will try and tell you what gadgets to get for Christmas by blabbing on about RIM, RAM and terrabytes. Yawn. And don’t even get us started on the pink and sparkly gifts of season’s past. But fear not–no returns will be necessary if you write this year’s letter to Santa with a little help from Lady Geek.. Whether you are looking to give or receive (or just receive…), these are our favorite gadgets that belong on everyone’s wishlists.