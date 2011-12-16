Quiz: Can You Tell The Apple Imitators From The Real Things?

How explicitly can companies rip off Apple’s designs? That’s the question we posed recently to Christopher Carani, an IP lawyer with McAndrews, Held & Malloy, Ltd. and the former chair of the Industrial Designs Committee at the American Intellectual Property Law Association. As Carani described, despite obvious knockoff products coming from HP, Lenovo, Asus, Motorola, and other OEMs, it would still be difficult for Apple to make the case for design infringement, given how subjective the laws are and what a tough battle the company has already waged going up against Samsung over the issue.