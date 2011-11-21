advertisement
Pepper Spray-Happy UC-Davis Lt. John Pike Gets Meme-Slapped

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Internet’s gotten ahold of the officer who showered the UC-Davis protestors with pepper spray in the same casual manner Martha Stewarts hoses her posies. Lt. John Pike, prepare for a deep meme-ing.

