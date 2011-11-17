Lenovo: The Apple Of China… And Then Some

Lenovo may be unfamiliar to most American consumers, but in China the computer maker is a household brand, as well known and beloved as Apple is here. Maybe more so. Lenovo is ubiquitous in its homeland, with more than 15,000 stores in cities and even the smallest villages. That’s almost as many locations as Starbucks has worldwide, nearly twice as many locations as Walmart and roughly 14,700 more stores than Apple has.