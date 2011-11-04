advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Wings Of Desire: A History Of Aerospace Innovations

By Susan Karlin1 minute Read

For three years, the Aerospace History Project at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, Calif., has been collecting and archiving thousands of documents, manuscripts, oral histories, and photographs chronicling the industry from roughly 1910 through the early 1990s. Highlights are on display there through January. Here we present a slideshow celebrating the archive and the history of aviation and aerospace innovations.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life