The Wisdom of Cars

By Drew Anthony Smith1 minute Read

Assorted views of Victor Garcia’s winning design for DARPA’s XC2V crowdsourced marine assault vehicle. The young designer says he drew inspiration from honey bees, ants, leopards, and stealth fighters, and chose a modular design for maximum flexibility. The end result is a sleek yet powerful vehicle that was built in only 14 weeks.

