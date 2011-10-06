advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Obituaries Steve Jobs Would Have Loved

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

With Steve Jobs’s death at 56, the online and offline media worlds have exploded with professional and personal obituaries, commentaries, and tributes. Here’s a sample of some of them that may have appealed–in some small way–to the innovative genius himself.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life