At The Finnish Line: Mobile Phone Throwing World Championship

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

As the birthplace of Nokia, Finland has seen a fair share of cell phone launches– but this time it’s into the air! About 50 contestants from around the world descended last week upon the small lakeside town of Savonlinna for the 2011 Mobile Phone Throwing World Championship. FastCompany.com was there.

