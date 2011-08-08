advertisement
The Cloud Is Heavy

By David Zax1 minute Read

Using the cloud is a light experience. But the cloud itself–the machinery that undergirds it bulky and hot (one of the reasons Google just opened a $273 million server hall in icy Hamina, Finland). As these artful images from European data center company Interxion illustrate, the cloud is heavy (man).

