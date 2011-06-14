advertisement
Children Adorably, Accurately Predict The Future Of Computing

By Gregory Ferenstein1 minute Read

Want to know what magic tomorrow’s screens may hold? The Latitude research organization ask micro Marissa Mayers and junior Jobses what they wish their web-connected computers could do. They answered with remarkable insight. And they answered in crayon. And then, often just months later, their visions of tomorrow started coming true. VCs, you might want to hit up Chuck E. Cheese’s.

