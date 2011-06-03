advertisement
Most Creative Photos from Leila Chirayath Janah of Samasource

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Leila Chirayath Janath believes that “work is the core of human dignity.” So she started Samasource to connect people in developing nations with work via the web. But doing so involves actual groundwork. Here are pictures she took during some of that groundwork.

