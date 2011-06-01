advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Onion’s Baratunde Thurston Shares His Most Creative Photos

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Onion’s digital director helps satisfy America’s hunger for journalistic honesty with a steady stream of fake news. Here are some of the photos he may or may not have taken himself, but they’ve influenced both his reverence for world events and the irreverent ways he covers them.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life