advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Mark Zuckerberg Field Guide

By David Zax1 minute Read

Mark Zuckerberg may not be Ted Nugent. But he’s pledging to kill everything he eats. But what if the philosophy extended to his human (and business) rivals as well? Perhaps this illustrated field guide will help the tech world’s most ambitious Eagle Scout better know his prey when he encounters it in the wild.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life