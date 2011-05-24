advertisement
How To Turn Old Books Into New Furniture

By Drew Anthony Smith1 minute Read

Often using no more than a craft knife, glue, and a little ingenuity, author Lisa Occhipinti demonstrates how “orphaned” books can become home decor accessories, such as wreaths and vases, as well as functional items, such as shelves, storage boxes, and clocks.

