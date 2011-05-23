advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Most Creative Photos From Laura Ching Of Tiny Prints

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Inspired by the frustration of planning her own wedding, Laura Ching started Tiny Prints, an online stationery company that sells personalized greeting cards and invitations. With Tiny Prints now humming, here’s a look at some of the things that continue to inspire her.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life