Most Creative Photos From Rio Caraeff Of Vevo

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Rio Caraeff found unlikely success in a business built around music videos: Vevo. The son of a photographer who shot album covers for Carly Simon and Elton John was, naturally, concerned with presenting the music beautifully, too. Caraeff finds inspiration in nature. He took these photos on a trip to Abu Dhabi last spring in the “Empty Quarter” of the Liwa Desert.

