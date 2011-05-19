advertisement
Most Creative Photos from Christian Parkes of Levi’s

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

We named Parkes one of our Most Creative People 2011, in part, for his Facebook app that allows users to make purchases from Levi’s waterless denim line and unlock donations to a water charity from funds held in escrow. He’s also the Global Senior Director of Marketing behind the brand’s iconic Braddock, Pennsylvania, campaign that resulted in more than $1 million in funding for civic projects there. We asked him to share some recent photos that have inspired him.

