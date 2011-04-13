advertisement
“Smart Comics” To Make You Better At Business

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

How can a business book be condensed and made more approachable? By getting graphic. “The Long Tail” and several other business books have been converted by The Round Table Companies into “smarter comics.” Here’s a look at the first ten pages of “The Long Tail.”

