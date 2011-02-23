Fast Company’s Alternate Oscars of Innovation

Sunday marks the 83rd annual Academy Awards. And while we doubt members of the Academy vote this way, we couldn’t help but take a look at this year’s Best Picture nominees through the lens of innovation. Which movie brought plot to new levels of intricacy, which pioneered a novel type of sound design, and which featured performances that subverted what we expect from an actor? And which (you get one guess), featured the founding myth of one of our most innovative companies?