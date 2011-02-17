The Weirdest Google Lunar X-Prize Teams Shooting for the Moon

The Google Lunar X-Prize official entrants have just been revealed: 29 competing organizations from nations all over the world who will try to win a share of the $30 million prize. Their mission is to get a spacecraft to the Moon, land it successfully, rove over 500m on the surface, and send back HD-quality video, images and scientific data from the lunar surface. It’s all about inspiring excitement about science and space technology, recapturing some of the global fervor of the 1960’s Apollo Moon Program.