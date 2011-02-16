advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Hugh MacLeod’s “Evil Plans” Became an Illustrated Business Manifesto [Slideshow]

By Lisa Kay Davis1 minute Read

Is it possible to make a living doing what you love? Hugh MacLeod, author of “Evil Plans: Having Fun on the Road to World Domination” (out today, Portfolio Hardcover), thinks so, and he wants us to start today.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life