Fast Company magazine was founded in November 1995 by Alan M. Webber and William C. Taylor. Under the direction of Editor Robert Safian, Fast Company currently produces 10 issues a year. With signature cover art and an enduring, groundbreaking design, Fast Company has continued to evolve in the last 15 years. Enjoy the first series of slideshows covering those evolutions throughout the history of the magazine–from the first issue cover to our current edition.