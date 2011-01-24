Paths of Innovation: Fountain Pens

Today’s businessmen are able to keep pace while on the go with BlackBerries or iPhones or portable devices with increasingly speedy processors and intuitive user interfaces. But in the 1800s the revolutionary mobile device was the fountain pen, which quickly became a must-have gadgets and status symbol for executives who needed to be able to travel and sign documents without carting around a quiver of feathers and jars of ink. Even then, geeks of the day furiously tinkered with the features and fixtures of writing utensils, constantly looking for ways to improve upon efficiency, performance … and design. Here’s a look at the history of fountain pen innovation and the permanent mark it left on business.