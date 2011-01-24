Paths of Innovation: Fountain Pens

Today’s businessmen are able to keep pace while on the go with BlackBerries or iPhones or portable devices with increasingly speedy processors and intuitive user interfaces. But in the 1800s the revolutionary mobile device was the fountain pen, which quickly became a must-have gadgets and status symbol for executives who needed to be able to travel and sign documents without carting around a quiver of feathers and jars of ink. Even then, geeks of the day furiously tinkered with the features and fixtures of writing utensils, constantly looking for ways to improve upon efficiency, performance … and design. Here’s a look at the history of fountain pen innovation and the permanent mark it left on business.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens