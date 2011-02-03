advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Intelligent Devices That Care [Slideshow]

By Lakshmi Sandhana1 minute Read

Health tech not only offers cues for better living but simplifies common tasks and makes them safer. When done right, it makes us feel like we’re getting better care. Here are nine of our favorite gizmos geared toward making us feel better and live longer.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life