advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bits and Bites: How Technology Is Changing the Way You Eat

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Forget phone reservations, paper menus, and human waiters. From iPad menus at the airport to Chinese robots that serve up hot pots, here are seven tech advancements aiming to improve how you get your daily bread. Fork and knife not included.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life