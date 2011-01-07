advertisement
Syyn Labs

By Chuck Salter1 minute Read

Syyn Labs began as an art collaborative. But thanks to its mesmerizing, over-the-top Rube Goldberg machine for the indie band OK Go, Syyn is now an actual business. As the core group of original Syyners prove, the staff is an unbelievably diverse mix of extraordinary talents and colorful personalities.

