Behold CES’s iPad Killers (Possibly)

Various reports are noting that as many as 80 tablet devices are debuting at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES)–the long-expected tide of iPad challengers, powered by Android, Windows or some other code. Some of these will garner the label “iPad Killer,” and stand out from the rest. What are these devices, and do they actually stand a chance of slaying Apple’s monstrously successful iPad, with a hot new update soon to arrive?