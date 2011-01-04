CES News Round-Up, First Edition

CES is a pretty astonishing affair–a giant, orgiastic explosion of gizmos, dongles, gadgets, devices and software wrapped up in Las Vegas glitter and delivered at break-neck speed in the first moments of a new year. Consumer electronics makers use it to show off the wares they hope will earn them big bucks in the months ahead, so there’s an avalanche of press releases and announcements about almost every thing you can imagine. We’ve scanned through the early wave of this, and dug out some of the most interesting, innovative or just intriguing ones for you. This is the tech you want to be watching out for.