advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Most Innovative Android Apps of 2010

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Love your Android but still suffer from iOS app envy? Look no further, Froyo fanboys, for here are eight apps that prove Android is a killer platform no matter what the Apple snobs say. Most of these little wonders aren’t available in the iTunes App Store, so go ahead and bleed green without a hint of jealousy — you’ve got the Google hive-mind on your side.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life